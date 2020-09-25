Catholic Charities West Virginia wins grant, plans to start new program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Catholic Charities West Virginia is about to launch a brand new program to help our community after winning a nationwide contest.

They received a grant totaling $333,333 from the Catholic Charities USA Social Innovation Challenge.

The winning idea was a Hospital Transition Program.

It is a good day for the people of Wheeling. We are so excited about this opportunity. Beth Zarate, CEO, Catholic Charities West Virginia

Catholic Charities West Virginia said many people come out of the hospital and go home to unsafe houses, no utilities or not enough food. This program will help, before a patient is discharged.

It’s a beautiful opportunity to improve the health outcomes for folks. To make sure they can live alone and be safe. And also make sure they’re not showing right back up into the emergency room. So, it’s going to save the community money that we can put right back into helping folks have better health outcomes. Beth Zarate, CEO, Catholic Charities West Virginia

Catholic Charities West Virginia partnered with Wheeling Hospital to start the program in Wheeling.

They look at similar programs being done elsewhere, and tailored their idea to fit the community’s specific needs.

We just added our food pharmacy and so we’re going to have parishes and churches provide healthy folks before they leave the hospital. We’ve just added some pieces that are unique to Wheeling and we really hope will support the people. Beth Zarate, CEO, Catholic Charities West Virginia

The three-year grant will help sustain their efforts and expand to other communities across the state.