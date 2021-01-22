Catholic Charities WV opens day shelter for the homeless

Catholic Charities West Virginia opened a daytime homeless shelter just a couple of weeks ago.

The shelter is located on the first floor of 1114 Market Street here in Wheeling and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am until 3:30pm.

Catholic Charities WV Regional Northern Director Mark Phillips says they would like to extend those hours, but need more volunteers.

The shelter provides food and drink for their guests, but who can come to get warmed up?

“This is open for anybody. So anyone who just needs to get out of the cold, would like to get something to eat. We have meals at 9 and 3 here, have snacks available all day. It gives people an opportunity to get off the street and get inside somewhere.” Mark Phillips – Regional Northern Director, Catholic Charities WV

Phillips also said that the shelter’s guests wear masks, and surfaces are cleaned on a regular basis to help prevent possible COVID-19 transmission.

If you would like to volunteer to help at the shelter, please call 304-232-7157.