Catholic Schools and Ohio Valley universities create a win-win tutoring option

WHEELING-CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Catholic Schools throughout the entire state of West Virginia just partnered with Wheeling University and Franciscan University making tutoring still possible in a pandemic – by going remote.

Principals in catholic schools throughout the state can now pick out the kids that could benefit from some extra-lessons… And it’s a win-win, as the University students will benefit with the final credits they need to become teachers.

This virtual tutoring came about after pandemic precautions made it that no-university preservice-teachers were allowed in the building this semester while students were in class.

So, being able to give one-on-one help virtually makes it so the university students can complete their observations.

Free of cost, the partnership with Wheeling and Franciscan starts with Google Meets or Zoom.

A lot of our students are using Google Meets on a daily basis since they’re in the remote mode. So, students are comfortable, university student-teachers are comfortable. It was just the perfect opportunity. Jennifer Hornyak, Assoicate Superintendent of Accreditation in Technology, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

These tutors are helping K through 8 with subjects like reading and math… And at the high school level, other subjects like micro economics. Over 60 students were helped this fall by 30 preservice teachers.

In the spring the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston hopes to extend the program and maybe see other universities get onboard.