Celebrate live music at Wheeling Heritage Port on Wednesdays

Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Music lovers, dancers, and anyone who’s looking to get out of the house… Listen up! 

The Wheeling Heritage Port is hosting Wednesdays with live bands. Earlier, they held their first trial run in almost two years just to work out the kinks and see everyone’s excitement.

It’s a two-hour long free jam session. It starts each Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. and ends around 9 p.m. and is open to anyone who would like to come celebrate. 

Their first guest of honor is Taylor Jo & The Copper Creek Band which is a mix of country, pop-rock, and blues. They start May 26th and go through August 17th. 

