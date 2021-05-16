Mozart Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 110 years

Mozart, WV (WTRF)- It was a big day for the Mozart Volunteer Fire Department.

Dating back to 1911, this station is celebrating it’s 110-th year of serving the community.

This station has lived through several upgrades, and they’re getting ready to put the current rescue truck in service.

Chief Josh Miller has even seen the station evolve through the years. He’s been a part of the station for a couple decades now.

“It means a lot to me because in the fire service, a lot of people say it’s a brotherhood. I have been here in the service for 20 years and fire chief for the last three. It’s a big part of my life.” Chief Josh Miller

Chief Miller has the state and especially the community’s support to thank for all the years this station has been running.

He says they also work with the city of Wheeling fire department, as well as Marshal and Ohio Counties.