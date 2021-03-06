Celebrating Wheeling’s Celtic Culture for 25 years

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- You may remember experiencing Wheeling’s Celtic Culture once a year, but this year’s isn’t like the big celebration Wheeling Heritage usually throws.

Today marks it’s 25th annual event.

This year locals can still try Celtic food and music, but much of it is all virtual with COVID.

Some locals stopped by the Wheeling Artisan Center to pick of food boxes. But the rest of the celebrations were online. There they had live music, cooking demonstrations, some interesting facts about Celtic heritage, and even a children’s story time.

It’s very different this year, but organizers didn’t want locals to miss the 25th year of it.

“‘A couple people came in earlier and they said, ‘Oh, we were so upset to see it had to be virtual this year. We were really hoping it would be in-person.’ They are celebrating Celtic heritage in a really different way this year, but they said, ‘This is our favorite thing, and we wouldn’t miss it.’ So, it’s really great to see that we can still provide that for the community in a really different way this year.” Alex Weld, executive director of Wheeling heritage

The Celtic Celebrations have already ended.

But if you missed it, just go to the Wheeling Heritage Facebook page, and you can experience the events too.