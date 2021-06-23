CFOV sees link between decrease in scholarship applicants and COVID

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- 140 students will be attending college this fall thanks to scholarships from Community for the Ohio Valley.

CFOV did their service like every year to award these scholarships but the amount of applicants decreased significantly from years past.

Executive Director Susie Nelson says she believes the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame.

Her reasoning stems from High Schoolers not being physically in the classroom this past school year and not being face to face with their Guidance Counselors.

Nelson says, Guidance Counselors do a great job of passing the scholarship opportunities off to the students and believes there was a bit of a disconnect this year.

On the flip side she does believe applications will once again go up in January.

One reason is students being back in the classroom this fall and another is a brand new online application process that will come out in January.