Changes coming to charity basketball game

For the past 5 years the North Wheeling Youth Center has hosted its Annual Thanksgiving Charity Basketball game and this year is no different but will have some changes.

To follow social distancing guidelines on major change is the game will no longer be a full contact game of basketball.

Instead it will be two teams facing off in a Free Throw Shootout.

The game is usually at Wheeling University McDonough Center’s gym but this year will be at the Highlands Sports Complex due to no public access to Wheeling University because of COVID-19

Teams will consist of the Mayor, members of the council, several local schools and of course WTRF.

Pastor Darrell Cummings says even though the event has so many changes, it’s more important than ever to shoot some hoops and raise money.