Changes to this years Oktoberfest

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)- Among most things this year, the upcoming Centre Market Oktoberfest in Wheeling will see some changes.

The event is still on but will look much different than past years.

Of course, there will be no large gatherings or live music but there will still be some delicious food and drinks.

Instead of people lining up and down market street, people will ow have to drive thru market street to get their

Oktoberfest themed food and drinks.

Despite the changes, United Way’s Executive Director Jess Rine says it’s just as important to have it.

Even though we can’t gather we do have to come together and continue to give. This is such a generous community and I knew they’d miss the spirit of the festival and we’re keeping it alive this year. The point of this festival is to raise money for people who are struggling right now. Before the pandemic and even more so after the pandemic. Jess Rine, Executive Director of United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

The festival starts this saturday morning at 11.

Tickets must be purchased before-hand on United Way’s website or facebook page in order to get your box of Okctoberfest food.

The boxes include a bratwurst, sauerkraut, beer cheese and a pretzel and of course Oktoberfest beer.