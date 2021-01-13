WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — The times of uncertainty continue, this time making changes to Wheeling’s Martin Luther King, Jr. day celebrations.
The typical march to honor Dr. King’s legacy will not happen this year but the YWCA and all their partners are happy to bring you a special virtual celebration.
Beginning online Monday, you can hear from community leaders and elected officials as they talk about the legacy Dr. King left behind You’ll also be able to hear local choirs and artists.
You will be able to watch the video on the Wheeling YWCA Facebook page on Monday. And Wheeling isn’t the only area celebrating so if you’re on the computer, you will definitely see videos from surrounding areas as well.
One thing stays the same though, and that is the importance of holding such a celebration.
