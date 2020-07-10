Char House on the Boulevard: A look inside Wheeling’s latest restaurant

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s in a location very familiar to many folks throughout the Ohio Valley.

Ernie’s Esquire and Supper Club was the the place to be in Wheeling and holds special memories for many are people.

I remember Ernie’s quit well. It was a place where you came, you felt like an adult, even if you were maybe in your teens. It was a supper club. It had entertainment. The food was wonderful. I’m talking fifty years ago it was great and this is going to be just as good, if not better. Sheri Schlenker

Fast forward to 2020.

Char House on the Boulevard recently opened at the former Ernie’s location to offer a fine dining experience most often found in bigger cities.

Owner Braxton Nolte said it’s a combination of atmosphere and an ever changing menu that sets his restaurant apart.

We have a 24 tap system. We have our own beer wall, endless bourbons. We have an outside patio that seats 84. We have an esquire room for banquets and events. I think that when people walk in here people can tell that it’s independently owned. When you go to chains everything looks the same. Our menu will continuously change. Our beer, our signature cocktails will change as well. ) Braxton Nolte, Owner

Char House offers a lunch menu that includes an amazing wood-fired pizza, which is already becoming a local favorite. Their gourmet burgers are topped off with there own special signature.

Dinner features a wide variety center cut steaks, signature pastas and seafood.

It was something that I feel the city and the valley needed was a nice upscale restaurant, which I call kind of an upper scale casual. I just want to give people the best food I can offer. Braxton Nolte, Owner

An outdoor patio will eventually feature live music as well as wine, bourbon and craft beer nights

Char House on the Boulevard, also offers a Sunday brunch.

For reservations call 304-905- 1873