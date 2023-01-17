OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County will soon be losing a longtime, dedicated employee.

Toni Chieffalo began her career back in April of 2001 as the Voter Registration Clerk.



Next month, she will be stepping down from her current position as Election Coordinator.

Chieffalo also serves as County Commission Secretary.

Her last day in Ohio County will be February 1st.

She accepted a similar position in Marshall County and says that leaving her job of 22 years will be a bittersweet experience.

“With the experience I’m taking with me, I’m sure it will be a smooth transition moving on. I will miss everybody here. It’s going to be hard not to come to this building, but as I always say, sometimes you just need a change.”

Toni Chieffalo, Ohio County Election Coordinator