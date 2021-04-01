Child advocacy organization, CASA hopes to shine light on problem during Child Abuse Awareness Month

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As we move into April, advocates for children are sounding the alarm and hoping that people take the time to recognize Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Health officials have been issuing warning after warning over the past year, with rates of child abuse rising during the pandemic across the country.



7NEWS spoke with Susan Harrison — the executive director of the child advocacy organization CASA — about what the problem looks like here in the Ohio Valley, and how we can help.

“So CASA gets involved in cases where children are removed from their home. So here in the Northern Panhandle, we’re talking about roughly 200 children a year removed from their home due to abuse and neglect.” SUSAN HARRISON – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CASA

If you would like to lend a hand, there are numerous ways to do so.

If you’re able to, fostering or adopting children is always an enormous help.

But even if you can’t do that, you can always become a volunteer or a donor for child advocacy organizations like CASA.

You can also educate yourself on the issue, particularly on ways to identify and report child abuse if you see it.