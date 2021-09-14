Child Tax Credit Program takes burden off families locally and across the nation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – COVID-19 has taken a toll on many families. But, families who were just barely getting by are getting a boost, with the help of the expanded Child Tax Credit Program.

Like other families, Jenny Showalter, who lives in Wheeling, knows the impact of the expanded Child Tax Credit program. But what’s helped her family get by, could go away for good.

“We’ve got food in the house. I mean, it’s done a lot for us. We’ve even moved into a bigger house than we were before. Things are just looking up for us because of the help from the CTC.” Jenny Showalter, lives in Wheeling

She knows the program will exist for four months. Nearly 93% of all children living in low-income homes have relied on it for two months now. But that’s just in West Virginia.

The impact is also felt beyond our state borders.

“Those payments started July 15th. They are very clearly already making a positive difference in the lives of kids right here in West Virginia and all over the country.” Seth DiStefano, Policy Outreach Director for West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy

This financial support will be cut off to families unless Congress acts, and the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy’s Seth DiStefano believes they should.

“We know that by making this expansion permanent literally tens of thousands of West Virginia children will be permanently put over the poverty line. That’s a very big deal and a bigger opportunity we just can’t afford to miss out on.” Seth DiStefano, Policy Outreach Director for West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy

Meanwhile, families like Showalter’s could only imagine the ‘what ifs’ if the future of the program falls through.

“I just feel like we’ll just go back to the day-by-day struggle, the day-by-day paycheck-to-paycheck living. So, it’s gonna be a little more difficult, I believe, with this Child Tax Credit being taken away from us. “ Jenny Showalter, lives in Wheeling

Showalter hopes Congress expands the program in its upcoming recovery bill. If lawmakers don’t, DiStefano believes that’s detrimental to the future of our state, even our nation.