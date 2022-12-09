WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway.

The past two years were done as drive-throughs.

This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center.

So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in your vehicle, you can go in and choose the items that your family will enjoy the most.

“We’ll have the hams and green beans and the corn and the pies, some scalloped potatoes, fresh fruits, some apples and oranges, things of that nature,” said Bishop Darrell Cummings. “Of course, we’ll have the clothes and some school supplies. But the thing that makes this one exciting is the toys.”

Children must be present to receive toys or clothes.

The giveaway is set for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17 at the back of the Dream Center, 407 N. Main Street.

You can still help by donating canned goods or toys to the Bethlehem Temple, or sending a donation in care of Adopt A Family to PO Box 6051, Wheeling, West Virginia 26003.