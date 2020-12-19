Christmas Giveaway serves 943 locals in Ohio County

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for over 900 locals in need, thanks to one giveaway.

It’s the 30th year, but for the first time they’re turning the Christmas giveaway into a drive-through. No one has to even get out of their cars while the food gets picked for them, and the kids can still pick any toy of their choosing.

The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple led the giveaway, but not all by itself.

There’s a couple dozen volunteering, and pastor Darrell Cummings is just one of them.

“I have been in need. I know what it is to be in need. I know what it is to not be able to feed your family. Sadly, I have been there more than once. So, I know the pain, but I just want to say to anybody, ‘there’s nothing to be ashamed of to need help. Everybody needs help sometime’.” pastor Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

A lot of cars turned up… even going as far back as several blocks down the road.

Cummings says they’ve also helped over a thousand locals in the Thanksgiving giveaway last month.