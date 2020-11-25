Circus Saints & Sinners group gives $10,000 check to develop sled hockey in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Circus Saints & Sinners presented a check for $10,000 to officials from the West Virginia Hockey League to fund the new Sled Hockey Program in Wheeling.

Sled hockey is an adaptation of ice hockey designed for players with physical disabilities. Invented in the early 1960s at a rehabilitation center in Stockholm, Sweden, and played under similar rules to standard ice hockey, players are seated on sleds and use special hockey sticks with metal “teeth” on the tips of their handles to navigate the ice.

Front row, from left, WVHL Vice President Zach Hill, WVHL President Dalton Haas and Saints and Sinners raffle co-chair Doug Hennen. Back row, from left, Bill Valput of Valput Properties, Circus Saints and Sinners President Chuck Hood, Paul Peluchette of presenting sponsor Liberty Distributors, and Jeff Yourkovich of Yourkovich and Associates.

The funds were raised from the club’s annual reverse raffle. The event was presented by Liberty Distributors. Sponsoring at the gold level was Valput Properties, Yourkovich and Associates, Robinson Law Offices, Gary Dietz Allstate Insurance, and Main Street Bank. Additional support was provided by silver sponsors CMS Bankcard Services, Wheeling Nailers, West Virginia Vipers Hockey, and River Road Mini Storage. Bronze sponsors included Edward Jones Investments-Daniel Young, John Carenbauer, Central Catholic Hockey, Wheeling Park Hockey, United Dairy, Bridge Tavern and Grill, Russ Fehr, and the Morgantown Hockey Association.

Circus Saints and Sinners president Chuck Hood stated that the organization has continued to work to raise funds for local charities despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has caused us to cancel several events, but we persevered and have still been able to raise over $25,000 for local charities in 2020,” Hood said. “The virus doesn’t diminish the need in our community, it amplifies it. The Saints and Sinners have been stepping up to lend a hand for over 90 years, and we’re proud to help get the West Virginia Hockey League’s sled hockey program started here in Wheeling.”