OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-A state-wide program dealing with at-risk children is expanding to Ohio County.

It’s known as the Communities in Schools or CIS program.

3 local schools have been added to the program: Woodsdale Elementary, Triadelphia Middle, and Wheeling Park High.

It’s designed to build a support system for children by addressing several different issues, such as secure housing, medical care, food assistance, tutoring, and other critical supports.

Social Worker Unique Murphy will lead the CIS team in Ohio County Schools.

“We’re very limited because when I was a kid mental health wasn’t something that we widely talked about. That lack of resources was something that was always knew about, but it wasn’t something we discussed or really dove too much into. Now, we’re getting more involved in the lives of our students, their families, things like that.” Unique Murphy, Communities in Schools social worker, Ohio County

The CIS support system is a four-year program and is slated to begin August 18th.