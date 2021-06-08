Wheeling City Council gives update on projects to address flooding in Woodsdale

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a packed house earlier tonight at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Woodsdale for an issue that’s a top priority for residents: flooding.

Wheeling City Council members Ty Thorngate and Jerry Slavonakus came out to give the public an update on the status of current projects, as well as what’s in the pipeline moving forward for the Woodsdale area. We’re told that the Bedillion Lane sewer project is wrapping up, and now the city is trying to begin another project on the Elm Run area, which they believe should greatly reduce any flooding in that location.

We spoke with Councilman Thorngate about what needs to be done to get the Elm Run project started, and what the project will entail.

“We recently applied through an earmark through Shelley Moore, Senator Capito’s office, and we’re waiting on a response for that. And if everything goes to plan we’ll be able to get funding for the Elm Run project….We will be increasing culvert sizes from the creek all the way up to Good Shepard. We’ll be putting in wing walls, and we will be putting in sediment tramps and debris traps up by Good Shepard.” Ty Thorngate, Wheeling City Council, Ward 5

Many of the residents at tonight’s meeting brought up dredging certain areas to keep water moving..

Council indicated they will look into that, but a study from the Army Corps of Engineers made little to no mention of dredging. The hope seems to be that once the proposed Elm Run project is complete, there will be no need for it.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates on the Elm Run project.