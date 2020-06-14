Wheeling City Councilman aims to declare Mac’s Club a ‘Public Nuisance’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling City Councilman is seeking to declare Mac’s Club a Public Nuisance in light of the recent shooting.

This stems from a shooting inside Mac’s Club early Saturday morning that left one dead and multiple injured with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect remains at-large.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilman Ty Thorngate asked the City Manager and Chief of Police to review this bar. He says, this is the third shooting-related incident there in four-years-time.

“Everyday for the rest of my life, I’m going to have to wake up with regret of not doing something beforehand, and we had to have a lost of life for these steps to have to be taken,” said Thorngate. “But it’s unfortunate, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and everyone who is involved in this tragedy.”

The police will review how many 9-1-1 calls they’ve had, and the types of calls. Those calls would then be compared to other bars in the area that have been considered a nuisance.

If it is considered a nuisance, Mac’s Club would have to have notice before it gets shut down.

Mac’s Club could lose its license. The illegal activity would have to stop, before it could reapply for its new license.

At this time, no details have been released regarding if Mac’s Club will reopen or not.

