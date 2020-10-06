City of Wheeling becomes first in WV to declare racism a public health crisis

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to declare racism a Public Health Crisis in the city.

JUST IN – Wheeling City Council has unanimously voted ‘yes’ to go forward with declaring racism a public health crisis – Making the Friendly City the first to declare it as such in West Virginia @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/pxRUnZIvEx — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 6, 2020

This follows the YWCA’s petition floating around the state, calling attention to racial disparities seen in our communities.

Council Woman Rosemary Ketchum and Vice Mayor Chad Thalman were the biggest supporters of this declaration.

The Friendly City is the first in the state and many hope this petition will make it to the Governor’s desk.

Wheeling City Council will be the first in the state of West Virginia which is ground breaking. Our city council has been great in the last few years of addressing disparities of all sorts and this is just another step. Lori Jones, Executive Director for the YWCA

Many representatives from the group ‘Men of Change’ filled the audience and say the step of call racism a public health crisis acknowledges that ‘racism affects every part of a person.’

‘Men Of Change’ reps filled in the room to hear the decision. They say declaring racism a public health crisis in Wheeling helps bring the community together… They hope other cities follow in Wheeling’s lead. More on what this means tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/HPFuG9QVzc — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 6, 2020

Among other things, this motion will take inventory on the administrations throughout Wheeling and find ways to better represent the whole community.

Men of Change and the YWCA hope other cities in the state will follow in Wheeling’s lead.