City of Wheeling becomes first in WV to declare racism a public health crisis

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to declare racism a Public Health Crisis in the city.
This follows the YWCA’s petition floating around the state, calling attention to racial disparities seen in our communities.
Council Woman Rosemary Ketchum and Vice Mayor Chad Thalman were the biggest supporters of this declaration.
The Friendly City is the first in the state and many hope this petition will make it to the Governor’s desk.
Wheeling City Council will be the first in the state of West Virginia which is ground breaking. Our city council has been great in the last few years of addressing disparities of all sorts and this is just another step.Lori Jones, Executive Director for the YWCA
Many representatives from the group ‘Men of Change’ filled the audience and say the step of call racism a public health crisis acknowledges that ‘racism affects every part of a person.’
Among other things, this motion will take inventory on the administrations throughout Wheeling and find ways to better represent the whole community.
Men of Change and the YWCA hope other cities in the state will follow in Wheeling’s lead.
