City of Wheeling conducting civil service testing for numerous employment opportunities

WHEELING, W.VA. – The City of Wheeling is seeking qualified candidates for a number of vacancies and will be conducting civil service testing on multiple dates to fill those positions.

Human Resources Director David Hacker explained that a detailed list of the open positions with job descriptions and qualifications can be viewed by visiting the City’s website at https://www.wheelingwv.gov/departments/HumanResources. He noted all of the positions are full time with benefits and retirement.

“Applicants must reserve a testing seat by contacting the human resources department at 304-234-3694 or via email at humanresources@wheelingwv.gov by Oct. 25,” he said, noting that due to social distancing requirements, space is limited and masks will be required during the testing process.

Testing for the positions will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at WesBanco Arena on the following dates: Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; and Thursday, Nov.12.

Photo identification must be presented at the time of the test.