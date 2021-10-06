City of Wheeling keeping historic legacy alive: 6 organizations, individuals recognized for preservation efforts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s a special night for the historical legacy of Wheeling. Tonight was The Friends of Wheeling’s annual Historic Preservation Awards dinner, and they just recognized 6 organizations for capturing the legacy of Wheeling in their own way.

The Friendly City is still rich in history: one with a legacy that isn’t going unnoticed.

But behind it all is the work of many locals, who are busy keeping our historical downtown area alive.

“This is amazing. We have before and after pictures that will just knock your socks off of building rehab work that is truly, truly amazing… is the only word I can think to describe what they’ve done.” Jeanne Finstein, president of the Friends of Wheeling

Jeanne Finstein, who’s president of the Friends of Wheeling, is especially thinking of 6 groups who’ve done just that. All 6 have persevered history in their own way. Some rehabbed buildings, while others kept history alive in unique ways, like maintaining an old cemetery.

It’s a big night for everyone. But to Charles Griffith, who’s accepting a preservation award on behalf of his late-father Tom Griffith, tonight is extra special.

“We just felt like this is the right time for us to celebrate his life, and nothing better than celebrating his work and his love for the city of Wheeling.” Charles Griffith, Preservation award recipient

Griffith has watched his father leave his mark in this city through color paintings of street scenes in and around Wheeling, while others, like the Carl brothers, have kept what was once a 1915 year-old hotel alive. Part of it is home to The Bridge Tavern.

“We put our blood, sweat, and tears. Again, it was a labor of love for Wheeling that we love so much to restore something, and to be recognized for that, we’re over the moon.” Doug Carl, Preservation award recipient

And after all they’re hard work, both Griffith and Doug Carl have nothing but gratitude towards The Friends of Wheeling for all they do to recognize them, as they now have their award to show for it.