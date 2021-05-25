City of Wheeling Kicks Off Summer Entertainment This Week

WHEELING, W.VA. – The City of Wheeling will kick off its summer entertainment beginning tomorrow with the first Waterfront Wednesday concert of the year. Taylor Jo & The Copper Creek Band is slated to take to the Heritage Port stage at 7 p.m. The band will perform a high energy mix of country, pop, rock and blues.

At 9:30 p.m., Friday, Free Movie Night will feature A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers. The movie is based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Lloyd Vogel. Vogel is tasked with creating a profile of Rogers, the creator and star of the successful children’s program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. He dutifully goes to the studio where his subject is filming his show, and soon enough, he is sitting down with him, asking him probing questions. However, Fred seems to have a different plan in mind. The interviewee suddenly becomes the interviewer, and he starts to help the writer sent for him in unexpected ways.

To view the full summer schedule of the City-sponsored events that not only includes Waterfront Wednesdays and Movie Nights, but also Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays and Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays, Too, visit www.wheelingwv.gov/summerevents. The schedule for the Centre Market Concert Series – 1st and 3rd Fridays, sponsored by Main Street Bank, is also listed.

Please note that all programs are subject to change without notice. In case of inclement weather, concerts and/or movies may be rescheduled or cancelled. Visit the City’s website listed above or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WheelingWV for updates.