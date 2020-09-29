City of Wheeling launching ParkMobile app for parking meters and lots; coins still accepted

WHEELING, W.VA. – Residents and visitors to the City of Wheeling will now have the option to pay for parking via their mobile devices with the launch of ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S.

Coins will still be accepted.

City Manager Robert Herron explained that beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, ParkMobile will be available at more than 1,200 parking spaces around town at parking meters and in off-street lots. The app is available for iPhone and Android devices.

“New signage has been posted around the City to provide information to drivers on how to pay for parking via their smart phones. A user will enter the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the meter or parking lot, select the amount of time needed and touch the ‘start parking’ button to begin the session. The user can then extend the time of the parking session right from the app, without having to go back to the meter,” he said.

“In addition to the convenience of the app, utilizing ParkMobile eliminates the need to touch the parking meter helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Herron noted that for those who prefer to use coins in the meter or pay cash in the parking lots will still be able to do so.

Assistant City Manager Bill Lanham said the City is pleased to announce the partnership with ParkMobile.

“The app is very easy to use. If you’re running late to a meeting and need to pay on the run or get held up and won’t make it back to your vehicle before the meter runs out of time, you have the option to pay for parking right in the palm of your hand,” he said.

Jon Ziglar said ParkMobile is happy to add Wheeling to their growing network in West Virginia.

“We have a large base of users in the state and across the Mid-Atlantic region, making it easy for people to use one app for contactless parking payments wherever they go,” he said, noting ParkMobile has about 140,000 registered users in the Mountain State.

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices.

The company’s technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk.

Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking.

For more information or to view a “how to” video, visit the City’s website at https://www.wheelingwv.gov/departments/Parking/ParkMobile.