City of Wheeling offices re-opening to public May 26; parking enforcement to be reinstated June 1

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling is taking it’s first steps back towards normal procedures with the re-opening of City offices on May 26, and the reinstatement of parking enforcement on June 1.

City Manager Robert Herron said it is time to look forward to re-opening, but with the intention of keeping everyone safe and healthy, there will be guidelines in place for the public when visiting City offices at 1500 Chapline Street.

“We are all anxious to get back to ‘normal,’ but we have to be cognizant that COVID-19 remains a factor in our day-to-day lives and we must take steps to do what we can to minimize risk,” he said.

Developed in consultation with the Wheeling/Ohio County Health Department, guidelines for the public when visiting City offices include the following: wearing a mask or face covering is required; practice social distancing; if you have been sick within the last 48 hours or are currently not feeling well, please stay home; if you are in isolation because of pending test results, illness or illness of a family member, please stay home; wash hands frequently and utilize hand sanitizer located in public areas.

Drop boxes will remain available in the lobby of the City-County Building for those who need to drop off building permit applications or for residents needing to pay utility bills or parking tickets.

The public is encouraged to continue to utilize them. Payments can also be made online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/wheelingwv or via the USPS.

In addition to the re-opening of City offices, parking enforcement throughout the city will be reinstated on June 1. This includes street sweeper violations. Enforcement was suspended on March 24 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the stay-at-home order no longer in effect and Wheeling businesses re-opening, we want customers of our business establishments to be able to find parking easily and to deter those who tend to use on-street parking all day. ‘On street carry-out’ restaurant parking accommodations will continue for the foreseeable future as requested by the applicable restaurants.”

Herron noted that the situation with COVID-19 remains fluid, so changes with City plans could occur if necessary