WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling City Council voted unanimously in favor of purchasing the shuttered Ohio Valley Medical Center (OVMC) complex at their meeting Tuesday night.

The intention is to use that property for Wheeling’s future public safety building, which would house the city’s police and fire departments.

The property is assessed at $40 million.

