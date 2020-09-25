City of Wheeling Trick or Treat Set for October 31st

It’s not yet spooky season, but Trick or Treating is still on for the city of Wheeling.

Trick or Treating is just six weeks away for the city of Wheeling. It’s on for the 31st of October and would be unlike any other… unless plans change.

If Ohio County remains in green or yellow status on the DHHR County Alert System map, Trick or Treating is on. That’s where the County is in at the moment. But city officials say that it would get canceled if we move to another status.

If it does go on, the Health Department has released guidelines we’re expected to follow, such as masks or face coverings must be worn by at all times, social distancing must be maintained, and you should stay in your neighborhood.

“We don’t want Trick or Treating to be the source of the spread of the disease. But I want to stress that this obviously is a voluntary activity. As a family, it’s meant for kids to have fun. If people are uncomfortable trick or treating this year because of the Pandemic, I think most people would understand that.” Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Herron is hopeful parents, kids, and people giving out candy will follow the set guidelines but understands some might not take a part this year.

Trick or Treat is set for 6:30 to 7:30pm October 31st.

