Wheeling council unanimously votes yes; first city in WV to make racism a public health crisis

UPDATE: 12:37 PM (10-6-2020) The Wheeling City Council has unanimously voted yes to go foward with declaring racism a public health crisis.

Making Wheeling the first city in the Mountain State to declare racism a public crisis.

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling City Council is voting on whether to declare racism a public health crisis in the Mountain State.



Council Woman Rosemary Ketchum and Councilman Chad Thalman have been the biggest supporters of this declaration.



This follows the YWCA’s petition floating around the city, calling attention to racial disparities seen in our communities.



If racism is declared a public health crisis in the Friendly City — Wheeling will be the first in the state.

