City of Wheeling’s J.B. Chambers facilities available for use with restrictions

WHEELING, W.VA. – Following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Wheeling’s two J.B. Chambers Sports Complexes are available for use with restrictions.

With regard to the field at the J.B. Chambers Sports Complex on 16th Street, Assistant City Manager Bill Lanham said it is open from dawn until dusk for play, while times for conditioning and practices only can be scheduled through Wheeling’s Parks and Recreation Department at www.wheelingrec.com.

However, games are NOT permitted at this time and all access to the bleachers are restricted. Beginning Monday, June 22, games and other competitions can begin on the 16th Street field, but the Safety Guidance for Low-Contact Sports set down by Governor Jim Justice must be followed.

Lanham said those utilizing the facilities will need to take appropriate precautions and follow the posted rules.

“We are pleased that folks enjoy the use of our ballfields, but during this uncertain time of COVID-19, we need to take steps to ensure that it can be done safely,” he said.

At the J.B. Chambers I-470 Complex, Lanham said the batting cages and the interior practice field area between Ben’s Field and Lisa’s Field are open for batting practices and conditioning during the day when staff is present. However, the fields will remain closed for the time being due to field improvements.

“Sod was placed on the sidelines of the fields this week and we need to allow the sod to blend before play begins,” he said. “The fields will be ready for play by June 22.”