City of Wheeling’s parks and playgrounds to re-open

WHEELING, W.VA. – Following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Wheeling’s parks and playgrounds will be reopening to the public at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 21.

Assistant City Manager Bill Lanham said those utilizing the parks and playgrounds will need to take appropriate precautions and follow the posted rules.

“We are pleased that residents enjoy the use of our parks and playgrounds, but during this uncertain time of COVID-19, we need to take steps to ensure that folks can do that safely,” he said.

Signage with new playground rules will be posted at each location. Lanham stressed that the rules are not optional and must be adhered to for continued operation of the playgrounds. The rules are as follows:

A maximum of 25 people are permitted on the playground at one time.

Please be courteous to others and limit your time on the playground when others are waiting.

The playground is NOT being sanitized on a regular basis. Please bring your own hand sanitizer with you while on the playground. Utilize the hand sanitizer before and after using each piece of equipment.

Avoid touching your face.

Follow social distancing guidelines and remain six feet apart.

The playground rules were developed in conjunction with the City of Wheeling and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department.