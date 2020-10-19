City offices start their move to OVMC

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- After purchasing the Ohio Valley Medical Center months ago, City offices are finally settling in to their new space.

So far the Parks and Recreation department, Code Enforcement and officials from the Building and Planning Department have set up shop in the Education and Administration section of the building.

Although there is only a few offices are moved in, the plan is to get more departments in to the old OVMC building.

Plans for the Utility and Revenue Department are being prepared which will make customer accessibility easier than ever.

Residents will have free parking and easy access to handicap parking right in front of the building.

There is no set date on when new departments will move in and how many will eventually move to the new location in the future.