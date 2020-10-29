City officials say trick-or-treating will look different in the year of COVID-19

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Trick or treating is still being allowed in Wheeling, as long as the DHHR map is green or yellow.

Officials released some guidelines on Thursday for parents, children and families giving out candy.

They said Wheeling traditionally loves Halloween.

We start getting calls in February and March, asking when trick or treat is going to be held in October. Bob Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Masks and six-foot distancing are mandatory this year.

As for giving out candy, Herron said if you have health issues or just misgivings, you should not feel that you have to do it.

There are people who are uncomfortable with COVID right now and if you decide not to participate in trick or treating when you otherwise would have, people are going to understand that. I wouldn’t want anybody to put their own personal health at risk for trick or treating. Bob Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Police advise bright costumes, flashlights and this year.

Some hand sanitizer might be nice. Every time you touch something, maybe clean those hands up a little bit. Sgt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

They advise tubes or chutes or self-serve candy baskets would be safer than handing out candy personally.

Sgt. Sanders suggested to maybe place social distancing markers at your house. Maybe mark social distancing markers at your house.

He also said they’ll have five extra police patrols out that night.

We even have some of our neighborhood assistant volunteers that are going to be out city-wide. They’ll be checking the neighborhoods as well. So, there’s going to be some extra cars and extra officers. And it’s supposed to be a beautiful night. Sgt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

They said it’s not necessary to call the police just to report that people aren’t social distancing.

But, by all means, dial 911 immediately in case of vandalism, suspicious activity or lost or missing children.