OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– It is a day where flowers and flags are placed on the graves of those who fought and died for our freedom.

We know it now as Memorial Day but previously it was called “Decoration Day.”

A “Decoration Day” ceremony was held to honor veterans at the Wheeling Mt. Zion Cemetery Saturday afternoon.

An honorable Civil War veteran was finally recognized for his dedication.

Joseph Dominquez is the Chair of Directors for the cemetery.

At Wheeling Mt.Zion Cemetery the Moundsville Honor Gaurd gave a final salute to Charles J. Fonner.



He says they have been working on this for years and now Soldier Charles J. Fonner will be remembered and honored for his service.

Today we honored a Civil War soldier veteran from 120 years ago that finally received this gravestone. We do have about roughly 1200 veterans buried here through all different wars, not just civil war. We have Spanish war, World War I, World War II so, it’s very nice to actually have different types of war veterans all buried here in the cemetery being one of the oldest cemeteries in Wheeling. Joseph Dominquez, Chair of Directors

The Moundsville Honor Guard gave a final salute to Charles J. Fonner.

He rests among many other of our nation’s heroes and will forever be remembered.

The honor guard did a 21-gun salute and closed their ceremony with the playing of Taps.