Cleveland man admits to role in drug trafficking operation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Willie Johnson, of Cleveland, Ohio, has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Johnson, age 37, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Johnson admitted to working with someone to distribute heroin near Luau Manor, a housing facility owned by a public housing authority, in April 2020.

Johnson faces at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated. The U.S. Marshal Service, Columbus Police Department Gang Crimes Unit, the Martins Ferry Police Department, and the Bellaire Police Department also assisted.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

Original case indictment here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndwv/pr/26-charged-drug-conspiracy-involving-heroin-fentanyl-crack-cocaine-and-meth-wheeling