Cleveland man sentenced for cocaine distribution

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Michael Anthony Toler, of Cleveland, Ohio, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Toler, age 35, pled guilty in January 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base.” Toler admitted to having cocaine case, also known as “crack,” in Ohio County in February 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Wheeling Police Department investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.