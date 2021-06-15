Cleveland man sentenced for drug charge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sylvester Deangelo Walker, 25, of Cleveland, Ohio, was sentenced today to 100 months of incarceration for a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Walker, also known as “DBOS,” 25, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Walker admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2020 in Ohio County.

Walker is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond in the Northern Regional Jail according to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility website.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.