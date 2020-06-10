Cloud 9 to open new state of the art salon in Elm Grove

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cloud 9 Spa and Salon in Martins Ferry has been one of the top salons in the Ohio Valley for years, even gaining recognition for the past ten years as the best salon in the Valley. Now—there catering to this side of the river starting Tuesday.

To those traveling in Elm Grove, it may seem their building is nothing more than a home, but inside is home to a top of the line, luxury salon.

Cloud 9 has called Martins Ferry home for over 22 years… now, owner Bridgette Hardy’s dream of owning multiple salons is coming true. And her clients couldn’t be happier.

It’s overwhelming. It’s incredible how many people weren’t loving the idea of driving to Martins Ferry, so they would opt for a different salon here in West Virginia. Now that they know that we’re coming to West Virginia, and being right here in the Grove, they’re super excited. BRIDGETTE HARDY – OWNER, CLOUD 9

When you walk in the door at Cloud 9 Wheeling—you immediately experience a ritzy and luxurious feel. From the original hard wood floors… to the gold accents and rich tones that span the building. Although this sets it apart from the light and airy feel the Martins Ferry salon has, it also has a few of its own amenities including a barbershop.

So, here in the barber lounge, it’s totally catered towards men. It’s all decorated for men. It’s for men as well as beard grooming. So, it’s wonderful. BRIDGETTE HARDY – OWNER, CLOUD 9

Upstairs is also home to a room specially for your special day.

It’s for those brides that just want something extra special. The room is totally devoted to them and their wedding party. BRIDGETTE HARDY – OWNER, CLOUD 9

Because the building has two floors and rooms throughout—it gives a more personal setting. And—helps to keep you safe.

Space is everything. So, with the two floors, you can go into another room and not see anyone else that is even here in the salon. So, the social distancing is huge here. It’s super safe. We absolutely love it. BRIDGETTE HARDY – OWNER, CLOUD 9

And with a team of some of the best cosmetologists in the area—you’re sure to feel confident from the moment you step foot inside, to the second you leave.

It’s just real swanky. I absolutely love it. We’re just super excited to be able to offer a location in Ohio as well as West Virginia to be able to spread cloud 9 love throughout the Ohio Valley. BRIDGETTE HARDY – OWNER, CLOUD 9

Cloud 9 Wheeling opens Tuesday June 16th, and they’re accepting new clients now.