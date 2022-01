A West Virginia coal miner has died after a fall at the Ohio County mine.

The incident happened around 11:30 AM.

Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell has confirmed that a maintenance worker died after falling 30 feet. He was pronounced dead on scene

Benwood Police say the man was not wearing a harness.

Officials say the worker was contracted out of Pennslyvania and was working on a beltline.

7News is currently working to get more details. Stick with us for updates.