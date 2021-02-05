Colder temps can cause your pipes to freeze

Most people don’t like the wintertime because of the cold temperatures… and your pipes don’t either.

Plumbing may have problems when temperatures are around 20 degrees due to the water inside freezing.

Nau Hardware owner Jeff Nau said to try and insulate your pipes when you can.

He also recommends opening sink cabinet doors that are along exterior walls to allow the pipes underneath to warm up.

Allowing water to drip out of your faucets overnight can also help prevent burst pipes as the pressure is relieved and moving water is less easily frozen.

He said to try and figure how the cooler air is getting to the pipes, and what to do if your pipes freeze.

“You really need to try and find the cracks and how air is getting in and that should be a big help. Then insulate the pipes if it’s in an unheated place. If it’s already frozen, you can try to thaw it, use a hairdryer, wrap a towel in hot water, don’t use a torch.” Jeff Nau – Nau Hardware Owner

Nau also suggests detaching and storing outdoor hoses before you cover the spigot to prevent freezing.