No Deal In Sight: Ohio County Deputies No Longer PROs In Schools

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Sheriff Tom Howard says negotiations between the Ohio County Commission and the Ohio County Board of Education ended up pricing a deputy at $94,000 a year to work as a school PRO (prevention resource officer.)



Howard said he was never consulted and received no communication throughout the process, which began in August.



He said the contract has historically been “a very simple contract, but this year they made it far more complicated than it had to be.”



He said it appears that the board of education will now be relying solely on the Wheeling Police Department to supply the schools with PROs, at a price of about $50,000 each.



Howard said this also means that the DARE program in Ohio County will be discontinued.



He said he’s deeply troubled by these developments and hopes something can change.



The contract is to take effect July 1.