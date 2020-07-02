Commissioners impose emergency measure on Ohio County, court employees regarding travel

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – If you work for Ohio County, or if you work for a court entity in the City-County Building, there’s a letter in the mail on its way to you.

It outlines a new temporary set of rules for anyone going on vacation or going anywhere 100 miles or more from the City-County Building.

Tim McCormick, Commission President, says an employee who goes on vacation or leaves the area must stay home for 48 hours after they return.

At that point, they must be tested for COVID 19, and if they test positive, they must stay home and self-quarantine for two weeks.

If they refuse to take the test, they must notify the Ohio County Health Department and self-quarantine for two weeks.

In either case, the employee can return to work only by presenting a doctor’s certificate stating they have tested negative for COVID 19.

“It’s not a punishment—it’s a precaution,” noted McCormick,” who said the commission met in an emergency session to craft the measure because so many people were leaving for a long holiday weekend or for a planned vacation.

“It’s to keep the vacationing employees safe, and to keep the other employees and visitors to the city/county building safe from the virus,” he said.

Take a look at the full letter below: