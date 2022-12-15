WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — While many places serve a holiday dinner before the 25th, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island continues to serve Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day.

They say the grocery lists are all drawn up and the volunteers will each be making their specialties.

Whether you prefer a turkey dinner or a ham dinner—or both—they’ll be ready, along with all the sides and desserts.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for coffee and donuts.

The full course meal will be served from noon to 3 p.m.

You can eat in or take out.

“We’re continuing the tradition that was started by the late Rev. Jim Kelley back in the 90s, of providing a free, open to the community Christmas Day dinner,” said Don Rebich, of St. Luke’s Vestry. “Anyone is welcome to come just to socialize, have dinner, take a dinner home later. And of course we have Santa coming at 1 p.m.”

Santa visits with everyone and poses for selfies.

For anyone picking up takeouts, you’re asked to come at 1 p.m. or after.

The dinner is for everyone, whether you’re hungry, in need, or just alone and lonely.

Maybe your family’s celebration is on a different day.

Or maybe you just don’t feel like cooking.