Community donations to Founder’s Day of Caring allow Helping Heroes to open food pantry

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Remember all those donations the Ohio Valley graciously gave to 7News last month for Helping Heroes?

Well, your generosity made a big difference.

Helping Heroes is now opening a food pantry for veterans, and they would not have been able to do it without the community’s help.

No income requirements, no residency requirements, if you’re a veteran and you need some help with food, we’re going to be able to help you out. R.J. Konkoleski, Executive Director, Helping Heroes

The organization already has all of the personal care products, cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items sorted. In fact, they’ve even put many of your donations to use already.

Through WTRF’s Founder’s Day of Caring, we raised more than $700 and took three cars and vans full of supplies to the non-profit in June.

We know the community is generous, but the Founder’s Day drive far exceeded our expectations, so it really helped jumpstart this concept. R.J. Konkoleski, Executive Director, Helping Heroes

The first food pantry will be on July 20 from noon until 3:00 p.m. They will continue the third Tuesday of every month.

It’s open to any veteran in need with no income or residency requirement, but you do have to pre-register.

I like that we’re going to be able to help any veteran. A veteran may not be homeless. They may have a job, but everyone has a bad time now or then. A car breaks down or their refrigerator needs replaced and maybe at the end of the month they’re a little bit short. R.J. Konkoleski, Executive Director, Helping Heroes

Call 304-232-0114 to register or if you’d like to volunteer.

The food pantry is located at the Helping Heroes offices at 2005 Eoff Street in Wheeling. It’s the site of the former OVMC/Hillcrest location. Just look for their sign and enter the door under the black awning.

Helping Heroes is also always in need of donations to help these programs continue. If you’d like to help call the office or visit helpingheroesinc.org.