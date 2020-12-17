Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley accepting 2021 scholarship applications

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Good news for area high school seniors looking to attend college next year.

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley recently announced 2021 scholarship applications are now available.

The Foundation administers more than 70 scholarship funds in a wide range of studies.

This year, four new scholarships will be accepting applications.

Foundation administrators said each application has specific instructions.

The deadline for most opportunities is February 17.

We have scholarships for students that want to go into nursing, students that want to go into law, students that want to go into STEM fields, so there is really a wide variety of scholarships available. Susie Nelson, Executive Director, Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

Last year Foundation Scholarships provided financial support for more than 200 students throughout the Ohio Valley.

Students seeking scholarships can visit cfov.org or call 304-242-3144.