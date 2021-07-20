Community leader, Ron Scott, graduates from Appalachian Leadership Institute

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling YWCA’s very own Ron Scott recently added to his already solid resume as a leader in our community.

Scott is among a class of 38 graduates from the Appalachian Leadership Institute in; one of three chosen from West Virginia.

It was a six month program aimed at building better communities. Tackling topics from stereotypes to drug use.

It involved people from every state in the Appalachia, from West Virginia all the way to Georgia.

Scott says this group is ready to help make their neighborhoods better.

One of the things I think i’m going to take from it is the idea that we aren’t alone in any of this stuff. So whatever issue we feel is hitting the YWCA or Wheeling in general, I now know there’s a whole group of people, all through this side of the country, who can help me through the problem. Most of them have been through those problems themselves. Ron Scott | Wheeling YWCA CDCO Director

Scott and the other graduates spent almost a week in D.C. For the graduation.

Come this October another round of potential graduates will be nominated. Scott says he plans on making sure our area is well represented.

He plans on nominating at least three more local leaders.