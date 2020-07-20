Community Responding to Car Vandalism Involving Racial Slurs on Wheeling Island

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a crime of vandalism that left everyone talking this weekend.
Police have been investigating the car on Wheeling Island that was left vandalized with tires slashed, mirrors broken, and racial slurs carved into paint. But the amount of support from the community is overwhelming to the owner of the car.
Almost $8,000 has been raised to help fix Tevon Minor’s car when he only expected a couple hundred dollars to be raised.
Minor says he’s also had organizations offer to fix his car without charge. Pictures of this car have been shared around social media and his family created a GoFundMe page.
And Minor is so grateful for the support from the community.
“Thank you, really. Honestly, the support is very overwhelming. I was not expecting for the community to come support me like this and come together like this, but it’s great. I love to see it.”Tevon Minor, Owner of the Car
If you’re like to help raise money to help Minor fix his car, go to the “Let’s Help Tevon Minor Fix his Car” GoFundMePage.
Wheeling Police are still investigating the car vandalism in the meantime that Minor says happened when he parked his car on North Wabash Street.
Police say there are still no suspects.