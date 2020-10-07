Community shows support for family of child battling a brain tumor

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Quaker Steak & Lube at the Highlands is hosting a Dine to Donate for Jaymison Redman who was diagnosed with a brain tumor over a week ago.

Jaymison is home and waiting for his test results but the community isn’t stopping to help him and his family out.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, over $5,000 was raised at Quaker Steak ad Lube.

20% of sales go to the Redman family, along with 50/50 and Chinese auction.

A Dallas Cowboys helmet signed by the team was donated by Wheeling native and Cowboys cornerback CJ Goodwin.

The Cowboys helmet was for auction but one man spent $2,000 on every tip to buy the helmet and help a great cause.

The family and workers were overwhelmed with the support from the community but not surprised.

I think just the amount of baskets alone we did not expect this many people willing to help us and we really appreciate it. Courtney Coleman, Jaymison’s Aunt

We knew we’d be busy, but I think every school in Marshall County ordered food to go. Their sister Kristen works at a hospital and ordered food. The community is great and we know that, when there is someone in need everybody does come together. Christine Thomas, Marketing Manager, Quaker Steak & Lube

If you couldn’t make it up for lunch, you have until 9:00 p.m. to help out.