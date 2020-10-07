Community steps up to help family of child battling a brain tumor

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The pandemic has shown us that tragedy can strike at any moment, and unfortunately, for one family that moment was 10 days ago.

After a visit to the ENT, the family was urged to take their child to the ER immediately. From there, he was rushed by helicopter to UPMC to find out 9 year old Jaymison Redman was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Now– three brain surgeries later, they play the waiting game while results come back. But, the community isn’t waiting around. In fact, many have been jumping into to action to make sure Jaymison’s family has one less thing to stress about.

His mom has worked at Quaker Steak and Lube at the highlands for over 10 years. So, they’re doing their part and hosting a Dine to Donate.

So, tomorrow 20 percent of the sales go to the family. As you can see, we have a lot of items for chinese auction. We will have a 50/50. We also got CJ Goodwin, a hometown boy, who sent us a dallas cowboys helmet with every players autograph. Another one is we have $500 worth of gift cards from Jayla Robinson Realtor. So, it’s going to be a great day. CHRISTINE THOMAS

MARKETING MANAGER, QUAKER STEAK AND LUBE

Many schools across the Ohio Valley have done hat day and other fundraisers as well to help with the expense. Center McMechen Elementary Schools raised a whopping $1,001.79 for Jaymison!

So, if you would like to help, head to Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands tomorrow from 11 to 9. And, if you can’t dine in, don’t worry because take out orders also supports the family.