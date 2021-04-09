Concerts are finally being scheduled for the Capitol Theatre and Wesbanco Arena

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Country music fans have two dates to put on their calendars.

First, Travis Tritt returns to Wheeling May 13, but not at the Capitol Theatre. He will perform at Wesbanco Arena to allow for social distancing.

There will be COVID 19 rules we have to follow. It’s set up like hockey, every other row and groups of up to six people can sit together. Sonya Fedorko, Marketing Director, WesBanco Arena

Tritt is no stranger to Wheeling.

Last time, he was at the Capitol Theatre and it was a quick sellout. Sonya Fedorko, Marketing Director, WesBanco Arena

Country singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson may be the grand reopener at the Capitol, which has been shuttered since last March. His concert is set for July 30.

He was here in 2019 and it was also a great sellout for us Sonya Fedorko, Marketing Director, WesBanco Arena

As part of Johnson’s contract, his appearance this time will only happen if every seat in the house sells out.

So that’s something that we’ll roll with the punches as we go. You can just keep checking our website as we get closer. Sonya Fedorko, Marketing Director, WesBanco Arena

The box office remains closed but tickets can be purchased online at Wesbancoarena.com, or by calling 1 (800) 514-3849.